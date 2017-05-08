'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers: Barry Executes Dangerous Plan to Defeat Savitar

The next episode of the third season of "The Flash" will follow Barry's (Grant Gustin) story as he executes a dangerous plan with the rest of Team Flash in order to bring down Savitar once and for all.

(Photo: Facebook/CWTheFlash)A promotional photo of The CW’s TV series “The Flash.”

The previous episode of "The Flash" finally answered the burning question on who Savitar is, and the answer is Barry Allen, the Future Flash. In episode 21 titled "Cause and Effect," Team Flash will resort to a drastic option that will prevent Barry Allen from forming new memories, which will strip Savitar of his greatest advantage.

The synopsis for "Cause and Effect" posted on TV Guide reads:

"Barry (Grant Gustin) takes drastic measures to stop Savitar. Meanwhile, H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) continues to push Tracy Brand (guest star Anne Dudek) to design the trap for Savitar; and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) returns with an interesting proposal."

The upcoming episode is directed by David McWhirter from a script written by Judalina Neira and Lauren Certo.

With only three episodes remaining in the third season of "The Flash," fans can expect more interactions between Barry and his future self.

"If everything Grant [Gustin] has done up until now, including the musical, hasn't blown you away with his talent, I think when you see scenes of him and Savitar together, you're really going to be blown away because he's found a whole new speed for him," Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of the series, told Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from Gustin, the cast of the third season of "The Flash" includes Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Candice Patton as Iris West, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash, Carlos Valdes as Cisco, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, and Tom Felton as Julian.

"The Flash" season 3 episode 21 titled "Cause and Effect" is scheduled to air on May 9 on The CW. This episode will be followed by episode 22 titled "Infantino Street" which is directed by Michael Allowitz and is scheduled to air on May 16.