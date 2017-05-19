'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers: Caitlin to Help Barry Against Savitar?

It is time for the final battle between Barry (Grant Gustin) and Savitar in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

Facebook/CWTheFlashThere may still be hope for Killer Frost in the upcoming episode of “The Flash.”

In the episode titled "Finish Line," the promo shows the red speedster locked in a fierce fight with the supervillain. Barry is also in terrible pain, as he embraces Iris' (Candice Patton) lifeless body. Fans of the series will finally learn if she is alive or not. The overall vibe of the teaser hints that Iris is truly gone. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is shown in tears as he tries to accept the fact that his daughter may already be dead. Barry is also in shock. His face in the last seconds of the clip hints that he has lost someone he holds dear.

An interesting scene in the teaser shows Killer Frost's (Danielle Panabaker) expression while looking at Savitar's final attack on Barry. She looks torn, as if she wants to help her old friend. The villain seems to be holding back her tears. It is possible that she may help Barry defeat Savitar. After all, Team Flash has not given up hope that she will remember her old self. Cisco (Carlos Valdes), in particular, believes that Caitlin is still there, buried deep within the villain.

In an interview with TVLine, Panabaker talked about the change in her character. She acknowledged Killer Frost's desperate desire to be part of the dark side but said that there might still be hope for her. The actress also said that the transformation was a challenge.

"It's a real test of Killer Frost's abilities, and her devotion — how badly she wants to be a part of the dark side as they all sort of duke it out," Panabaker said.

"Obviously, I was hired to play the very sweet scientist, but I've been super-excited about playing Killer Frost ever since I signed onto the show. It's something that I really wanted. It's a great way for people to see that this cast is capable of pulling off multiple characters," she adds.

"The Flash" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.