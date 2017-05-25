'The Flash' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: What's Next for Barry Allen; Season 4 to Embrace New Flash?

Season 3 of the highly talked-about DC-inspired TV show "The Flash" has just ended. Obviously, most fans are wondering about what the next season entails, as they just cannot wait to see and grasp it. In order to have an idea, understanding the ending of the season 3 finale is worth doing.

YouTube/The Flash The season 3 finale of "The Flash" is expected to bring a new status quo in the next season.

In the last episode, Barry Allen aka The Flash, played by actor Grant Gustin, went toe-to-toe with his evil version, named Savitar, portrayed by Andre Tricoteux. Apart from the fight scenes being tremendously entertaining, it also speaks a lot to what is coming next season. It somehow projects the very idea of what is next for the protagonist and the entire S.T.A.R. Labs team.

According to IGN, the season 3 finale of "The Flash" is deemed as the show's most status quo-altering twist so far. It showed Barry retreating into the Speed Force so as to pay his penance after creating the Flashpoint timeline and, of course, the villain that is Savitar.

In the upcoming season, Team Flash should be seen carrying the burden of the hero's absence. But of course, this would really depend on how far the writers want to go with the brand-new development. They could decide to move forward with a season not wholly driven by Gustin and with Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West at the forefront instead.

Gizmodo also believes that the cliffhanger of "The Flash" season 3 finale could certainly set a new status quo as soon as the first episode of season 4 airs. While there is really a possibility of Wally being the de facto Flash, most fans would still want to see Gustin playing Barry in the show.

Perhaps, this is what the writers really want: to give fans something to think about while the show is off-air. Somehow, in one way or another, this gives the upcoming season enough boost in terms of hype and build-up.