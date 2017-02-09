'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: Barry Goes to Earth-2 to Save Harry; Forms Alliance With Grodd

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the next episode of "The Flash," Barry Allen, also known as the Flash (Grant Gustin), will have to travel to Earth-2 to save Harry, aka Dr. Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh). Also, there are indications that the titular hero might be forming an unlikely alliance with a recurring villain character.

According to reports, the upcoming episode 13 of season 3 will open with Jesse Wells (Violett Beane) traveling to Earth-1 to inform Barry and the rest of his team, including Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Julian (Tom Felton) that her father has been kidnapped and brought to the Gorilla City. Without hesitation, Barry and his crew travel to Earth-2.

However, on their way to saving Harry, the Flash and his team will be captured and facing returning villain character Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov). But their looming meeting might lead to an alliance instead of another epic battle.

"The Flash" fans can recall that Grodd was last seen in season 2. He used to be a staunch villain and an opponent of the Flash because of his extraordinary strength and hard-to-beat telekinetic ability. However, considering the episode guides on TV Guide, fans might see the Flash forming an unlikely alliance with Grodd under the goal of defeating Solovar (voiced by Keith David).

According to the episode guides, Grodd will convince Flash and his crew that he needs their help. He is determined to stop Solovar from completely invading Earth-1. The latter is the current leader of the Gorilla City. International Business Times reports that Grodd will appear in at least two episodes.

According to the synopsis found on TV Guide, while the Flash, Caitlin, Cisco, and Julian try to figure out their new alliance with Grodd and attempt to both save Harry and stop Solovar, back on Earth-1, Jesse and Wally West, aka Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) will have to tackle a metahuman who could potentially mess up the world with his powers to control gravity.

Episode 13 of "The Flash" season 3 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.