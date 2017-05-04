'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers, Plot News: Barry Allen Loses His Memories in Experiment

Team Flash will put out all the stops to take down Savitar in the upcoming episode of "The Flash." The synopsis for episode 21 reveals that Barry (Grant Gustin) will go as far as subjecting himself to an experiment, regardless of how unfavorable its effects on him may be.

The CWThe promotional still from "The Flash" season 3, episode 19, "The Once and Future Flash"

Spoilers for episode 21 suggest that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) has a plan against Savitar, but it will wipe Barry's memories clean and will prevent him from making more of them. Determined to take down the villain, Barry will agree with Cisco's plan despite knowing its consequences.

In the promo video released by the CW, Team Flash is shown discussing all the options they have in defeating Savitar. At one point in the clip, Cisco tells Barry to stop creating memories sinceit seems to be the only way that Savitar will lose track of everything that Barry does.

The video shows Barry agreeing to the plan and an experiment is held. Unfortunately, there seems to be some adverse effects and one scene shows Barry not even knowing where he is. The moment he wakes up from the experiment, he mistakes the S.T.A.R. Labs for a dentist's office. It also appears that he does not know his friends anymore. After realizing how the experiment affected Barry's memories, Cisco explains to the other members of the team that the memory loss might have been caused by a slight error.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek) is convinced that she has to help Team Flash after seeing Savitar for herself. It will also show H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanagh) encouraging her to make the trap for the villain. Meanwhile, it seems Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) will come up with an interesting idea.

"The Flash" season 3 episode 21 airs on May 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.