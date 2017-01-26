'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers, Plot News: Gypsy Duels with Cisco, but Possibly a Team Flash Ally

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Flash" season 3 graced the television screens with Barry Allen saving his beloved Iris West from possible demise. The next episode is anticipated following the appearance of a mysterious character named Gypsy.

Facebook/CWTheFlashCan Barry be able to save Iris from future demise?

Avid viewers of "The Flash" were surprised upon the appearance of Gypsy in the previous episode. According to the synopsis shared by Comic Book, the next episode titled "Dear or Alive" will bring H.R. to Earth-19 through Gypsy.

"H.R.'s (Tom Cavanagh) past catches up with him when a bounty hunter with vibe powers named Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) arrives in Central City to bring him back to Earth-19 to stand trial for his crime," the synopsis reads.

"It turns out interdimensional travel is illegal on their Earth. H.R. surrenders, but when Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) find out that H.R.'s only hope would be to challenge Gypsy to a fight to the death, they intercede and Cisco offers to fight Gypsy instead."

While it sounds like Gypsy takes on the role of an antagonist, there is also a possibility that she will be an ally of Team Flash. The comics version of the show features the female character as a member of the Birds of Prey and also of Justice League — both teams are considered heroic.

Cast member Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, already hinted at the role of Gypsy at The CW Fan Feast. He said that Vibe will be able to learn new skills with Gypsy's arrival. He also expressed his excitement about what will happen when the character comes out.

Meanwhile, some viewers are still looking at the possibility of the Killer Frost returning to the series, as well as Human Target. This is aside from the speculations that Gorilla Grodd would bring wrath to Central City.

"The Flash" season 3 airs every Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.