'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: Set Photos Tease an Unexpected Major Character Death

The last of Savitar's prophecy, which involves someone's death, will be fulfilled in the final leg of "The Flash" season 3. Who it will be remains the biggest question, but photos from the set help narrow it down.

(Photo: The CW)The promotional still from "The Flash" season 3, episode 19, "The Once and Future Flash."

Savitar has already said that someone is going to die. All throughout the season, it was always shown to be Iris (Candice Patton), whose death in the future is what Barry (Grant Gustin) has so desperately been trying to stop from happening.

"The Flash" season 3 set photos courtesy of Just Jared hint of a funeral, but they also show that Patton's character is very much alive during all this. Gustin, in character, appeared to be consoling her.

However, the set photos teased a major absence. They show no sign of Danielle Panabaker's Caitlin Snow. At least, based on the images, she is not among the mourners.

There was, however, a woman clad in white in front of the group. It is believed to be Caitlin although there is no way of confirming it.

The last time fans saw Caitlin in "The Flash" season 3, she died for a few seconds until Julian (Tom Felton) yanked the necklace that suppresses her cold powers.

She quickly turned into Killer Frost, who fans will see in action in the next episode of "The Flash" season 3 titled "I Know Who You Are."

The synopsis teases a showdown between Killer Frost and Vibe (Carlos Valdes), which could be the battle that Cisco saw when in one of his vibes early in the season. The synopsis reads:

"Barry and the team meet Tracy Brand (guest star Anne Dudek), a scientist, who may be the key to stopping Savitar. Unfortunately, Killer Frost is also after Tracy so Team Flash must battle their old friend, which proves to be particularly difficult for Cisco. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile's (guest star Danielle Nicolet) relationship takes a big turn."

"The Flash" season 3 returns after its long hiatus next week, April 25 to be exact, with the episode "The Once and Future Flash."