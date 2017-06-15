'The Flash' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: The Thinker Is All Set to Give the Speedster a Hard Time

"The Flash" is all set to return in October for its fourth season run. But will Grant Gustin make it back?

Facebook/CWTheFlashPromotional banner for The CW’s DC-based superhero series “The Flash” featuring Grant Gustin as the titular character.

At the end of the previous season, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) was no more. When faced with a choice between self-preservation and self-sacrifice, the heroic Speedster unsurprisingly chose the latter and consequently vanished into the Speed Force in order to save Central City.

Theories about the various ways he might return for the fourth season have been filling fans' minds. Their ideas include an alternate version of Barry making an appearance, Iris (Candice Patton) serving as a lightning rod to show him the way back, and Barry not returning at all; that is, at least for a while.

Another thing that's been fueling fans' ponderings are speculations about The Flash's next big bad. Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg claimed during the Paley Fest held earlier this year in Los Angeles that the series' next major adversary would not be a speedster this time. The confirmation came as a relief for fans who have already had their fair share of evil speedsters.

While there are still no confirmation if Barry will still be next season's Flash or if Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) has completely taken up the heroic Speedster mantle, fans already know one thing for sure at this point: there will be someone waiting out there to give the Speedster, whoever he may be, a hard time.

It can be recalled that in one key scene in a season 3 episode, minor villain Abra Kadabra rattled off the names of three villains that have made the most impact in Barry's life, one of which is a yet unknown adversary called Devoe. The revelation has made long-time fans of the Scarlet Speedster excitedly look forward to what the upcoming fourth season might bring, especially with the potential arrival of one Clifford Devoe, also known as the Thinker.

And a recent confirmation via TV Line has just been made that the Thinker will indeed be season 4's main villain. As to who will play him or how soon he appears in the upcoming season are currently unknown.

"The Flash" season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.