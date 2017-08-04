'The Flash' Season 4 Cast News, Air Date: Hartley Sawyer Tapped to Play Elongated Man

Facebook/CWTheFlash 'The Flash' season 4 will premiere on Oct. 10 on The CW.

"The Flash" season 4 has added another cast member to its roster. Hartley Sawyer has been tapped to play the Elongated Man.

According to Deadline, Sawyer ("Saving the Human Race") will portray Ralph Dibny, who is also known as the Elongated Man. For those who are unaware, Ralph is a skilled private investigator and an ally of the Flash. He has the power to stretch his body out and contort it to any shape or form.

Sawyer is not the only new addition to season 4 of "The Flash," though. It was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that Neil Sandilands ("The 100") has joined the cast and will portray Clifford Devoe, also known as the metahuman The Thinker. Devoe is described as a "true genius" who uses his mind for evil.

Joining Sawyer and Sandilands are Kim Engelbrecht ("Dominion") and Danny Trejo ("Sons of Anarchy") as The Mechanic and Breacher, respectively. The Mechanic is The Thinker's right hand, while Breacher is a bounty hunter who is the father of Earth-19's Gypsy, who has the same career.

And while all these new faces will certainly open doors for season 4, a familiar one will not be returning. According to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Felton of "Harry Potter" fame will not be back to reprise his role as Team Flash's Julian Albert, also known as Doctor Alchemy.

The upcoming season of "The Flash" will open with a six-month time jump, with Barry still stuck in the Speed Force after sacrificing himself in the season 3 finale to save Central City. His team will still be working on a way to get him back, but they will have to work extra fast as a new threat looms in the dark. When they finally succeed, however, Barry may not be the same person he used to be.

"In some ways he's had an awakening and he's had a rebirth," Grant Gustin, who plays the titular superhero, told Entertainment Weekly. "Our first episode is called 'Reborn,' and it is a rebirth for Barry, but he's kind of scrambled, too, because he's experienced so much so quick over the course of six months, even though for him it was an eternity. He's not Barry when we see him for the first time."

"The Flash" Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.