'The Flash' Season 4 Casting News: 'Longmire' Star Katee Sackhoff Tapped to Play a Villainous Role

Facebook/CWTheFlash The CW's "The Flash" adds villain Amunet Black.

Katee Sackhoff lands a villainous role in the fourth season of "The Flash."

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the "Battlestar Galactica" alum will portray the role of a DC Comics villain named Amunet Black, who is also known as Blacksmith.

According to the character description, Blacksmith is a tough boss of "an underground black market for supervillains." She will reportedly exert all efforts such as using the large flock of metahumans under her control to make sure that her illegal business will stay afloat.

Sackhoff's character will be introduced in season 4 episode 5 called "Girls Night Out," which also happens to serve as a mini-crossover with "Arrow" where Emily Bett Rickards' character Felicity Smoak will also appear.

Prior to her supervillain role in "The Flash," Sackhoff was also a part of the fan-favorite Western police procedure drama "Longmire" that aired on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Carlo Valdes revealed during the International Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego that the love of his character, Cisco Ramon, for Jessica Camacho's Gypsy will be tested in "The Flash" season 4.

During the panel presentation, Valdes stated: "All I can tease about it is that Cisco and Gypsy, they have their relationship and they're really taking it to the next level. There's a real love there between the two of them. However, some characters come about that really test that relationship."

Reports also speculate that Valdes was referring to the introduction of Gypsy's father Breacher in the upcoming episodes of "The Flash" season 4. The character, revealed to be portrayed by Danny Trejo, is known as an inter-dimensional bounty hunter who came from Earth-19.

The CW will air the fourth season of "The Flash" on Oct. 10, Tuesday. It will feature the return of Grant Gustin as the titular character, as well as Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, and Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West.