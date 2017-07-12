'The Flash' Season 4 News: DC Comics Writer Joins Team

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The Flash" season 3, episode 19, "The Once and Future Flash."

The writer's room in "The Flash" officially welcomes a new writer to the fold for season 4. This addition is something comic book fans will definitely be excited about.

Sterling Gates, a DC Comics writer who has written about characters like Supergirl and Vibe, will be joining the writing staff that also includes show co-creators Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg.

Gates broke the news on Twitter saying, "Thrilled to announce I've joined the writing staff of THE FLASH: Season Four! Sharing an office with the excellent Thomas Pound."

Pound, who is known for his work in the Canadian police procedural drama "Motive," is also another newcomer to "The Flash" season 4.

This will not be the first time Gates will write for Arrowverse. It was him who penned the "Supergirl" season 2 episode titled "Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk," where the Girl of Steel had to trick the titular trickster, a villain straight from the comic books.

Screen Rant is confident that Gates will have a lot to bring to "The Flash" season 4 writing team seeing that he can pull off cheeky storylines like the one mentioned above. This ability should come in handy especially with where the show is going.

The fourth season of the DC Comics adaptation will be very different from what fans are used to since the big bad will not be a speedster this time, but an out-of-favor lawyer named DeVoe aka The Thinker.

"The Flash" season 4 will begin with Barry (Grant Gustin) still trapped in the Speed Force. It remains to be seen how he gets out of there, but it has already been said that Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) will not take over for him. More information is expected to be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) next week.

"The Flash" season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.