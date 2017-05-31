'The Flash' Season 4 Plot Rumors: Will Barry Become the New Villain?

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) might be the new villain when "The Flash" returns for its fourth season this fall.

YouTube/The FlashThe season 3 finale of "The Flash" is reportedly set to bring a new status quo in the next season.

Season 3 left off with Barry passing down the mantle of The Flash to Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). He decided to sacrifice himself to save the city from the Speed Force, which cannot be left unoccupied. At the end of the finale, the good guys had seemingly won and things began to fall into place. The episode wrapped up with Barry's demise — finally putting his "Flashpoint" guilt to rest.

There are speculations that season 4 will see Barry return to the land of the living and become the new villain. In the comic books, Barry discovered that the true cause of his return was to be the new Black Flash, similar to Hunter Zolomon aka Zoom (Tony Todd).

Black Flash is basically the grim reaper for all speedsters. Theories about Barry being the Speed Force's new triggerman began after Zoom died at the hands of Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) when time portal was opened. Details about the show's next season have yet to be announced, so fans are advised to take this theory with a grain of salt.

In other news, the series went through a major behind-the-scenes change last week. The CW confirmed that Aaron Helbing will no longer be an executive producer on the show as it mvoes forward to season 4.

Suspicions about his exit began when the official synopsis for season 4 was released. Andrew Kreisberg, Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter were the only names listed as executive producers. The network then confirmed that the synopsis was certainly accurate in the EP part, as Aaron Helbing is done working on the show.

"The Flash" season 4 is expected to premiere in October on The CW.