'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Barry and Iris Are Getting Married, EP Confirms

(Photo: Facebook/CWTheFlash) Featured is a promotional image for "The Flash."

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) are making their relationship official when "The Flash" returns for season 4.

The most anticipated West–Allen marriage is finally happening but as always, bad news is also coming. Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he confirmed that while the two are tying the knot, their journey as a married couple will not be that easy.

"They are finally going to get married this season and then it's going to be, can they stay married with everything that's coming up against them?" he hinted.

Kreisberg further revealed that Iris' new role as the leader of Team Flash will change the dynamic between her and Barry. This twist will inject some humor in the upcoming installment. Since both Barry and Iris are used to being in charge, the EP shared season 4 will see the pair work out their conflicts by "going to couples therapy."

On another note, an entirely new arc for one of Harry's (Tom Cavanagh) doppelgängers will be featured this coming season. Although his daughter is already safe, things will still get emotional for his Earth-2 doppelgänger as he tries to figure out his true purpose.

Throughout the show's run, Harry's arcs have always been larger-than-life. After his team-up with the main villain in season 2, Zoom (Teddy Sears), season 3 saw him get captured in Gorilla City. Harry's storyline for season 4 will involve the latest Big Bad as well, but it will be in a much different way.

"Season 4 for Harry," Kreisberg explained, "is really realizing what he's missing in his life and what it is he needs to become a better, more complete person." The executive producer added that Harry's upcoming "epic emotional journey" will be somewhat related to The Thinker's (Neil Sandilands) plan.

The fourth season of "The Flash" premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.