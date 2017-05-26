'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Barry's Next Biggest Enemy Is Not a Fellow Speedster

Barry's (Grant Gustin) next nemesis will not be a speedster like himself in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

In March, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed at the PaleyFest panel for "The Flash," "Arrow," "Supergirl" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," the identity of the next big bad in the series. According to him, the villain will not be a speedster, for a change.

In the show's previous installment, Barry faced Savitar in the finale. The enemy turned out to be the future version of himself. Before Savitar died, he left Barry a name. He said The Flash would soon defend Central City from a man named DeVoe, aka The Thinker.

CBR posited that the antagonist Kreisberg was talking about is DeVoe. In the comics, the character was first introduced in "All-Star Flash" #12 that was released in 1943. DeVoe was a lawyer who took the dark path when he realized that his smarts was needed by his clients. For years, he became the brains behind many criminal operations. Career crooks relied on him and his device called the Thinking Cap. DeVoe has the power to project mental force and even control technology.

The website believes that the CW series will create a DeVoe character based on the Clifford "Cliff" Carmichael and Des Connor versions from the past years. The villain will be more than a match for young Barry. DeVoe's name was actually mentioned earlier in season 3, where Abra Kadabra told Barry that DeVoe was one of his biggest enemies, alongside Reverse Flash and Zoom.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to know what will happen to Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) in the next installment. After drinking Julian's (Tom Felton) cure, she returned to her old self. Caitlin told her friends she needed some time to figure things out on her own. How long she will be out of Team Flash remains a mystery. Hopefully, she will realize she where she belongs in a short time.

"The Flash" season 4 is expected to air this fall of 2017.