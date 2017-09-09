'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Caitlin Deals With Heartbreak Over Julian

Facebook/CWTheFlash Caitlin will miss Julian in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) will definitely feel the absence of Julian (Tom Felton) in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

It has been previously teased that Felton would not be reprising his role in season 4, and Panabaker recently revealed (via Comicbook) that Julian's sudden exit from Team Flash would be discussed in the premiere.

The new installment will start off six months after the events of last season's finale. In that span of time, a lot has happened to the squad. Barry (Grant Gustin) is trapped in the Speed Force, and the members of Team Flash will be doing their best to protect Central City on his behalf. However, somewhere along the way, Julian will decide to leave.

Julian's decision may have something to do with Caitlin embracing her Killer Frost alter ego. He also joined Team Flash because of Barry. With no reassurance that Caitlin and the red speedster will return, Julian may see this as a reason to quit and return to his previous job.

Julian and Caitlin's fans may be disappointed to learn that the two will not be given the chance to act on their feelings. Perhaps, she will meet a new love interest soon. However, Panabaker has made it clear that her character is still AWOL in the first part of the new installment, and the rest of the squad will be struggling.

Meanwhile, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly that Harry (Tom Cavanagh) would have a hard time in season 4. Separated from his daughter, Jesse (Violett Beane), who has been keeping Earth-3 safe, the scientist will feel alone and lacking.

"He's a genius, and his daughter is safe, and she's The Flash on Earth-3, and he's one of those people who's realizing that he doesn't have a life," the EP teased. "So season 4 for Harry is really realizing what he's missing in his life and what it is he needs to become a better, more complete person, and so he's going to be going on a fairly epic emotional journey this season that is tied to The Thinker's plan."

"The Flash" season 4 will premiere on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.