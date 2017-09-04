'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Earth-2 Harrison Wells to Go Through Emotional Struggle

Facebook/CWTheFlash A promotional image for The CW's "The Flash" series.

When "The Flash" returns to the small screen this fall, viewers are going to see speedster Jesse Quick's (Violett Beane) father go through some issues.

Tom Cavanagh, who plays different versions of the character Harrison Wells, is set to return for "The Flash" season 4. Back in season 1, he was the villain Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) in disguise. After that, he played a good guy in the form of Jesse's father, and then a fantasy novel author pretending to be a genius just so he could join Team Flash.

According to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has revealed that his Earth-2 version will go through an emotional struggle in the upcoming season.

"He's a genius, and his daughter is safe, and she's The Flash on Earth-3, and he's one of those people who's realizing that he doesn't have a life," he said.

"So, season 4 for Harry is really realizing what he's missing in his life and what it is he needs to become a better, more complete person, and so he's going to be going on a fairly epic emotional journey this season that is tied to The Thinker's plan," the EP added.

Apart from this, the showrunner also teased that Earth-2 Wells will not be the only version the viewers will be seeing in the show's fourth season. Considering that the quirky Earth-19 version named H.R. had already died in season 3 when he tried to save Iris West (Candice Patton) from the villain Savitar, it is most likely to be a version the viewers have not met before.

In other news, a new villain named The Thinker will threaten Central City next season. It is said that Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash's (Gustin Grant) speed will not be enough to defeat him. It is going to be a mental battle.

According to Comic Book Movie, Barry will need all the help he can get from Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and other people to be able to get one step ahead of the villain.

Meanwhile, a preview for "The Flash" season 4 has also been recently released. It features producers Todd Helbing and Andrew Kreisberg giving insider scoop about the upcoming season, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.