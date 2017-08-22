'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Katee Sackhoff's Blacksmith Character to Debut in Episode 5

Facebook/The Flash "The Flash" returns for its season 4 this October 10.

Katee Sackhoff is joining the cast of "The Flash" season 4 as she breathes life to the character of Amunet Black a.k.a. Blacksmith, one of the TV series' recurring villains in its upcoming season.

Having played as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in "Battlestar Galactica" almost a decade ago, Sackhoff will be breathing life to a villainous character in "The Flash" season 4. According to reports, Sackhoff's character will be a recurring evil force that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will have to deal with in the upcoming season 4 of The CW series.

To the uninitiated, Blacksmith is the leader of an underground black market for supervillains who, eventually, expands her empire much bigger than she originally ambitioned it to be. While it is said that the villain will retain much of her comic book origin, it remains unclear, though, if she will be featured as a metahuman in the live-action TV series as, in the comic books, she has the ability to fuse organic and inorganic matters together, or the power called mechanokinesis.

Sackhoff's Blacksmith character will make her debut in "The Flash" season 4 episode 5, which comes with the title "Girls Night Out," which will also be a crossover episode of sort as it will also feature "Arrow's" Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

It is interesting to note that while Sackhoff is mostly identified with protagonist roles, her upcoming stint on "The Flash" will not be the first time for her to play the role of a villain. Apart from playing the role of Dana Walsh, a treacherous double agent, in the final season of "24," Sackhoff also played the role of the antagonist cyborg in the now-defunct "The Bionic Woman" reboot series, Sarah Corvus.

Apart from Blacksmith, it has also been revealed that "The Flash" season 4 will feature The Thinker/Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) as its big bad. In contrast to the main antagonists of the series' past three seasons, The Thinker will not be a speedster but a quick thinker instead.

