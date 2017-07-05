'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Season Premiere Synopsis Reveals Barry Allen Will Still Be Around

Facebook/CWTheFlash "The Flash" season 4 premieres this fall.

When "The Flash" returns for its fourth season, viewers should expect to see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) despite his emotional goodbye in the previous season's fnale.

After months of speculations that the final episode of season 3 led to Barry's demise, it has recently been revealed that it was definitely not the end for the Central City hero.

The season 4 premiere synopsis released by WBTV as part of their San Diego Comic-Con 2017 announcement reads:

"Running up against an evil time remnant version of yourself is something no one should ever have to do, but that's exactly what faced Barry Allen (aka The Flash) as he fought to save the life of fiancée Iris West from the God of Speed known as Savitar. Barry's victory was short-lived, however, as an unbalanced Speed Force began to wreak havoc on Central City, forcing Barry to sacrifice himself for the greater good."

"With The Fastest Man Alive now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy, and unknown dangers lurking in the shadows, it will be up to Team Flash to free Barry from his own personal Hell."

This suggests that although it seems impossible, and even though Barry seemed to be at peace when he entered the Speed Force prison, the scarlet speedster's friends are still going to find a way to rescue him.

The preview also mentioned Gustin as one of the cast members, which means that the actor is still going to be part of the series.

"The Flash" season 4 episode 1 is said to be titled "The Flash Reborn," suggesting that Barry may be back sooner than expected, or that there is going to be another speedster taking The Flash's mantle. Fans will have to wait for more spoilers or for the series to return to find out.

Meanwhile, Candice Patton, who plays Iris West, was previously asked about Barry's fate in the series, since it was assumed that the sacrifice he made in the season 3 finale meant that it was the last chapter of the speedster's life.

"We still don't have Barry out of the Speed Force," she revealed told TV Line. With this said, it looks like the viewers are going to see Barry's time inside the Speed Force when the series returns this fall.

Also, when asked if her character is going to get her fiance back, Patton said: "That's a very interesting question that I can't really answer!"

"The Flash" season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.