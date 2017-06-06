'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Show to Finally Change Things in the Villain Department

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is set to take on a foe that is nothing like he has seen before after he finds his way out of the Speed Force in "The Flash" season 4.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "The Flash" season 3, episode 19, "The Once and Future Flash."

According to TVLine, infamous Flash comic book villain DeVoe will indeed be the next baddie to mess with Barry big time in the next chapter of the scarlet speedster's story.

DeVoe was mentioned in a couple of episodes in "The Flash" season 3, which is what Arrowverse writers usually tend to do in foreshadowing what's next.

The first namedrop took place in episode 18, "Abra Kadabra," where the titular Earth-19 metahuman from the future played by David Dastmalchian mentioned DeVoe as one of his greatest enemies.

He put him in the same rank as previous season big bads Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher), Zoom (Teddy Sears) and Savitar (Gustin), which suggested that DeVoe is not to be underestimated despite the fact that he does not have speed as his superpower.

The second reference was made by Savitar himself during the season finale, "Finish Line," when he recalled defeating DeVoe using the cerebral inhibitor built at the S.T.A.R. Labs.

It turns out that "The Flash" season 4 will indeed feature DeVoe, whose first name is Clifford. The baddie is better known as The Thinker and uses mind control and telekinesis, which he gained from a technologically advanced device that he built.

DeVoe as the big bad for "The Flash" season 4 also means that he will be the first non-speedster villain to take on the mantle, which should allow for a breath of fresh air for fans.

In the comics, DeVoe is a disgraced lawyer who decided to make quite a wild career shift by advising and helping criminals to be smart when it comes to breaking the law.

While "The Flash" takes creative liberties when bringing characters from the comic books into the hit show, it is expected that this is what he will be mostly up to in season 4. This means that fans might actually expect a team-up of villains and rogues this time around.

"The Flash" season 4 is expected to premiere this fall.