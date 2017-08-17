'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Show to Introduce Another Harrison Wells Doppelganger

Facebook/CWTheFlash "The Flash"' season 4 will premiere on Oct. 10 on The CW.

Tom Cavanagh has become a vital part of the hit superhero series "The Flash," having played Harrison Wells since the show's first season. However, he plays a different version each time. From evil, to good, to funny, he has taken on the different roles quite well.

With "The Flash" season 4 coming out later this year, what version of Wells will he be portraying?

During "The Flash" panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Cavanagh shared about his experience in playing the different versions of Harrison Wells. When asked which version he will be playing in the upcoming season of the series, he explained that the characters he played in the previous seasons were tailored to fit in with the storyline.

According to him, Harry, the seemingly strict version and father of female speedster Jesse Quick (Violett Beane), was there to create an impact on the "winning" dynamic of Team Flash, while the jolly H.R. was there to add some lightness to the dark tone of season 3.

"And so this year, we've had a different villain and so I think there's going to be areas that we could use a different Wells," Cavanagh revealed, as reported by Comic Book Resources.

"We're going to start with Harry and then find a way, I think, to try and get a different version of Wells in there, be it some version of Harry or whatnot as the season's gaps present themselves," he added.

He did not go into detail about it though. According to Screen Rant, even the rest of the cast claim to not know what version of Wells will Cavanagh be taking on next. And since filming has already begun for the series' fourth season, this could mean that the new version is going to appear in later episodes.

In other news, it has been recently announced that "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" star Sugar Lyn Beard has been cast to play Rebecca Sharpe, a.k.a. Hazard, the new villain that Team Flash is set to face next season.

A new set photo has surfaced online, showing the actress in costume while filming in Vancouver.

It was Sugar Lyn Beard as Rebecca Sharpe aka Hazard filming #TheFlash a few weeks ago in Vancouver. https://t.co/sQzQy5dFqU pic.twitter.com/4QQUF1CgIU — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) August 10, 2017

It is yet to be revealed what kind of trouble she will bring to Central City.

"The Flash" season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.