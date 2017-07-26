'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Showrunner Promises Less Gloom, More Fun in Upcoming Season

Facebook/CWTheFlash A promotional image for The CW's "The Flash" series.

It is still a few months away from the premiere of the fourth season of The CW's hit superhero series "The Flash," and spoilers are saying that it is about to go back to its roots as a show that is "fun" to watch.

In an interview with Comic Book, showrunner Todd Helbing teased that "The Flash" season 4 will be more fun compared to season 3, which had quite a gloomy tone due to Iris West's (Candice Patton) impending death in the hands of Savitar.

"Last year, once we showed Iris die in the future, to keep up that doom and gloom, it becomes a burden, and not just on us writing-wise, on the show and it just sort of had this pall over the season that I think we didn't expect to be so heavy," he said, adding that while he loved the story and the villain of season 3, it was as dark as they ever want to go.

Among the many things that fans loved about the show, they seem to highly look forward to the excitement that comes with every challenge that the scarlet speedster faces and the jokes being passed around the team.

"I think that was a conscious effort of ours to really go back to everybody enjoyed being on this team and with each other, and make The Flash have fun again. I'm really excited about the scripts so far; they're really, really funny," Helbing continued.

The first episode of "The Flash" season 4 is titled "Rebirth," which hints that there is going to be some kind of reboot, according to Screen Rant. However, it is unlikely for all the previous events to be disregarded. So, it may as well refer to a new tone that the show is going to have.

In other news, many of the fans who have seen the trailer for the upcoming season were surprised to hear Iris taking the lead, being the voice of the show's opening monologue, which used to feature Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) voice.

Patton discussed this at San Diego Comic-Con, as per Cinema Blend's coverage. She said that this is her character's way of dealing with the fact that Barry is gone. It can be recalled that Barry, also known as The Flash, told Iris to "keep running" and "keep moving forward" before he disappeared into the Speed Force.

"She chooses to suppress all those feelings and step up as team leader, because Barry's gone," she was quoted as saying. "I think it's a role that suits her really well, but I think she's also doing it to kind of deflect from how she's really feeling," she added.

Despite the idea of Iris' death looming over the entirety of the previous season, the team was able to save her life in the end.

With all these said, it looks like Team Flash is going to see a new leader in "The Flash" season 4, which premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, on The CW.