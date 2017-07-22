'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Team's New Addition is a Detective

Facebook/CWTheFlash The Elongated Man will appear in the next season of "The Flash."

Ralph Dibny, aka the Elongated Man, will be the newest addition in the squad in the upcoming season of "The Flash."

According to CBR, the detective will be more than useful in assisting Team Flash in its future missions.

Ralph was a detective who joined the Justice League. The character, which was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, first debuted in the Flash comics in the 1960s. Very much interested in the way contortionists folded their bodies, Ralph created a drink that allowed his body to be super elastic. He was married to the love of his life, Sue Dearbon.

Ralph's background in chemistry will reportedly make him a good substitute for Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), who is currently exploring her abilities as Killer Frost. Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) will have no trouble having him around because he is naturally good-natured. Since most of the members of Team Flash are scientists, a detective will provide a nice balance to their dynamics. Ralph's peculiar ability will also come in handy in certain situations. He knows how to fight the bad guys.

Meanwhile, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) will get more time to perfect his skills as Kid Flash. With Barry (Grant Gustin) still trapped in the Speed Force, all the responsibility of protecting the city will fall on the youngster's shoulders. Spoilers indicate though that Wally will struggle a lot.

In a previous interview, Lonsdale acknowledged that his character still has a lot to learn before he becomes a true speedster.

"It's not something that's on my radar." Lonsdale explained in an interview with Newsweek. "I feel as though there is so much story to tell and Wally has so much growing to do. I'd like to see that journey continue. That's what I think is important. We need to see how these character realistically get to where they are headed for,"

"The Flash" will be back on The CW for season 4 on Oct. 10, 8 p.m. EDT.