'The Flash' Spoilers at San Diego Comic-Con 2017

At this year's Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, "The Flash" stars and producers unveiled the actor who will portray next season's big bad The Thinker.

Facebook/CWTheFlash "The Flash" season 4 premieres this fall.

"The Flash" panel came as one of the segments for Warner Bros.' festivities. This year, Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keyinan Lonsdale, and a few producers attended SDCC 2017.

The biggest reveal for "The Flash" season 4 was the actor for the big bad Clifford DeVoe a.k.a. The Thinker. He will be played by "The 100" actor Neil Sandilands. The CW paints the villain as a true genius. And as what Todd Helobing, executive producer and writer of the show, would say, season 4 will be about "the fastest man alive versus the fastest mind alive."

The Thinker has a die-hard fan, an assistant named The Mechanic. She will be portrayed by "Dominion" actress Kim Engelbrecht. Together they will fix the wrongs they see in humanity.

Another notable character appearing next season is the bounty hunter from Earth-19 by the name of Breacher. He will be portrayed by "Machete" actor Danny Trejo.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cavanagh talked about how he will reprise his role as Harrison Wells, but from another Earth.

"The nice thing about a show that has a multiverse is that at any point you can create an additional 10, 15, 19 Wellses, should you want that," Cavanagh said, "and we know the public does."

When asked about Wally's (Lonsdale) part next season, the actor shared that the Kid Flash will be up to a lot. According to Lonsdale, like the rest of Team Flash, Wally will have to step up, and that he is starting to find his way.

While trouble seems to be at bay at the moment, it might arrive unexpectedly and soon given how things work on the show.

"The Flash" returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. on The CW.