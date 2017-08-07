'The Flash' Updates, Release Date: Carlos Valdes Talks Conflict Within the Team

When "The Flash" returns with a brand-new season this fall, the members will not see eye-to-eye on what is best for the titular character, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

Facebook/CWTheFlash "The Flash" season 4 will premiere on Oct. 10 on The CW.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon on the show, shared that the team — although they mutually agree that the Speed Force is not where Barry belongs — will not come to a unanimous decision about bringing Barry back to Earth. He said that while his character is figuring a way to get the Scarlet Speedster back, one team member will be against it.

Despite their difference in opinion, the Scarlet Speedster's recent absence has actually made the members tighter, "The Flash" executive producer Todd Helbing said.

While Iris West (Candice Patton) has stepped up as the leader of the group, Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Vibe have become Central City's most recent protectors from metahumans. They are now working closely with Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and the CCPD.

The team, however, will need The Flash now more than ever as what appears to be a Samuroid will threaten the peace in Central City.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Valdes also revealed that the upcoming installment will continue to explore the long-distance relationship between Cisco a.k.a. Vibe and Cynthia Reynolds (Jessica Camacho)

Although both characters are now on different Earths, the pair's supernatural abilities will allow them to keep in touch.

"We breach in and out like it's nothing," said Valdes. "It's just like walking from A to B. So that's how we sort of see each other." He added, "We are continuing to see each other because I put the vibe out there. And the vibes are strong."

"The Flash" season 4 will hit small screens on Oct. 10, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. on The CW.