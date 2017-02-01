'The Fosters' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Mariana Goes Back to Mat

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will return to her ex-boyfriend Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTVMat comforts Mariana in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Dream a Little Dream," the synopsis reveals that Mariana will find comfort in Mat amidst the difficulties her family is facing. With her twin still in the hospital and the entire Foster clan in tenterhooks as they wait for any good news on Jesus' (Noah Centineo) condition, Mariana needs someone who will tell her everything will be fine. In comes Mat, the boyfriend she betrayed when she started going out with Nick (Louis Hunter). They were on the verge of getting back together before Nick started to behave oddly. However, Mat told Mariana at the time that he had no intention of betraying his current girlfriend.

Although it is possible that Mat is only feeling sorry for Mariana, he may still be in love with her. He must be feeling bad after seeing how she feels guilty for what happened to Jesus. Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) also cannot help but blame their daughter for the incident. If it were not for her, Jesus would not have started a fight with Nick.

Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie, recently told TVLine that Jesus' condition would continue to deteriorate. The whole family would be in distress. Lena, specifically, would suffer as she takes care of her sick son. Her relationship with Stef might even be affected.

"It obviously affects the whole family. He's going to suffer through intense mood swings. ... He's also physically challenged now and has to be supported. Lena takes on that role as the caretaker, which she is going to find really intense and strenuous. So that definitely puts a strain on her relationship with Stef. You're going to see them all having to really pull together for Jesus," Mitchell teased.

"The Fosters" season 4 episode 12 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.