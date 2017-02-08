'The Fosters' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Callie's Father Confronts Stef and Lena

Callie's biological father, Robert (Kerr Smith), will be back in town after learning that she is in juvenile hall in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTVCallie's father lashes out on Stef and Lena in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Cruel and Unusual," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Robert will blame Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) for his daughter's current predicament. Callie is in a youth detention center after she was arrested by the police. She committed felony when she ran away from a hit-and-run accident the day she went on a drive with a potential murderer. Her adoptive parents were shocked when the police came to their house to take her away.

In the past, Robert did not want to sign the adoption papers after knowing Callie. He wanted to raise her himself. Robert realized, though, that his daughter was better off with the Fosters. He will understandably be disappointed to hear that Callie is in trouble. Robert will be more worried if he knows that she has already made an enemy in prison. Callie will reportedly shun a juvie guard's proposition and he will not be pleased.

Previously, Mitchell spoke about her character's quandary in season 4B. According to her, Callie's journey would be fraught with pain and heartache. She will also have to deal with Detective Gray (Alex Skuby), who is intent on pinning the crime on her.

"It's her record and her word against his. On paper, Callie has all these issues. She's been in juvie twice, and that doesn't look good for her. So it's this really frustrating thing of, her record doesn't reflect who she is at all," Mitchell said, according to TVLine. She adds: [The legal battle will be] very long, very involved, very traumatic. It's going to be an ongoing thing that she's going to have to wade through."

"The Fosters" season 4 episode 13 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.