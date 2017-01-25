'The Fosters' Season 4 Spoilers: AJ To Give Callie An Ultimatum?

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson) are going to face big challenges in their relationship in the upcoming second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTVAJ will have issues with Callie in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

Executive producer Joanna Johnson recently told TVLine that the couple will encounter problems that will test their love for each other. One of them will still be about Callie's friendship with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher).

AJ is sure that the other guy wants to take his girlfriend away from him, and it does not help that she refuses to avoid him. Aaron has been with Callie at her lowest point and she will always be grateful for his support. She knows that he likes her more than he should, but she does not have the heart to hurt him.

As seen on a sneak peek, AJ has reasons to be wary of Aaron. After Callie narrowly avoids what could have been a serious accident, the first person she talks to is Aaron. He is very concerned about her safety since Callie has realized that Kyle's (Adam Irigoyen) murderer is the same person who is in the car with her.

Aside from Aaron, AJ is also worried about Brandon (David Lambert). Though he is technically Callie's brother now, it does not erase the fact that they once loved each other very much. Many "Braillie" fans are still hoping that the two will get back together. With Brandon now back at the Foster home, he will once again be in close contact with Callie. This means AJ might not be able to rein in his jealousy.

Johnson also mentioned that another problem that AJ and Callie would face is her continued obsession with Kyle's case. She is determined to put the culprit behind bars. Because of her preoccupation with the investigation, she rarely spends time with AJ. Will she still choose to continue the probe even if he tells her to prioritize their relationship?

"The Fosters" season 4 episode 11 will air on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.