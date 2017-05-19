'The Fosters' Season 4 Spoilers: Callie to Survive Prostitution Den

"The Fosters" season 5 is not expected to arrive earlier than July, but fans can already expect that the upcoming season of the hit Freeform drama will feature Callie (Maia Mitchell) surviving the crisis she was in at the end of the season 4 episode — thanks to her being an empowered young woman.

According to reports, "The Fosters" season 5 will immediately pick up from where its season 4 left off. This means followers of the series will get the chance to see what happens to the characters as their respective issues and dilemmas in the previous season are carried on the next season of the series and, hopefully, addressed.

Among the many things that happened in "The Fosters" season 4 finale episode, one that drove fans of the series to the edge of their seats was the one involving Callie. To recall, the season 4 finale episode of "The Fosters" featured Callie getting into a sex-trafficking ring as she volunteered to go with Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) to her pimp so that Stef (Teri Polo) can track her phone, and the victims of the sex traffickers can be rescued. However, Callie was separated from her cellphone, and there was no way for Stef to track her.

Despite already being in a dire situation in the presence of the pimp in a motel room, it is expected that Callie will survive the threat on her being . After all, being an empowered young woman that she is, it is not really surprising if Callie pulls some antics and frees herself from the danger that she is in.

"Look, she's in an impossible situation, but it's not the first time she's faced one of those. She's a bright and empowered young woman and anything can happen," shares "The Fosters" executive producer Peter Paige with Entertainment Weekly.

On the whole, fans can look forward to a relatively happier times for the characters of the Freeform drama as hinted by Paige himself. This may mean it will not only be Callie's issues that will be resolved but possibly those of Jesus (Noah Centineo), Emma (Amanda Leighton), Brandon (David Lambert), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and those of the others, too.

"Season 5 is a little bit of a reset to our family, our home, and the sort of simpler and brighter and happier times that our family really needs," Feige says.

"The Fosters" season 5 is slated to arrive to Freeform on July 11 at 8/7 C.