'The Fosters' Season 4 Spoilers: Mariana Deals With Guilt Over Twin's Condition

Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) guilt over what happened to her brother will slowly consume her in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

The second half of the current installment of the Freeform series will reveal the whereabouts of Jesus (Noah Centineo) after he collapsed. He was fighting Mariana's unstable boyfriend, Nick (Louis Hunter), believing that the latter was still stalking his sister. Jesus' condition is likely serious, as he is prone to seizures and recent spoilers reveal that he will have one while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

According to the synopsis (via Spoilers Daily), Mariana will be overcome with guilt because she knows she is the reason why her twin is fighting for his life. Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) are too focused on Jesus now, but viewers can expect them to talk to Mariana about her actions. They will also find out that she has been taking Jesus' ADHD pills to calm herself. Mariana will also have to deal with the aftereffects of her brother's collapse.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson recently revealed that Centineo's character is not out of the woods yet. There will be complications later on and Mariana will see her twin suffer a lot longer than expected.

"[Jesus is] struggling with further trauma to his brain. [There will be] some interesting and surprising stories about what happens when people have... changes in personality, as well as other physical and mental symptoms," the EP said, according to TVLine.

Johnson also revealed that Mariana will get "a little bit of therapy." She definitely needs it, considering how she has become dependent on Jesus' pills.

The other Foster children will have their own hurdles to overcome in season 4B. Brandon (David Lambert) is back at home, looking for "redemption." He has finally realized how wrong he was in pushing his family way. Meanwhile, trouble will continue to follow Callie (Maia Mitchell), as she becomes so engrossed in playing the detective over Mrs. Johnson's death.

"The Fosters" season 4B will return on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.