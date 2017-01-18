'The Fosters' Season 4 Spoilers: Mariana Says Goodbye to Nick

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will have no choice but to stay away from Nick (Louis Hunter) in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTV Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) deals with her guilt in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Insult to Injury," the synopsis reveals that Jesus (Noah Centineo) will fight for his life after the unfortunate encounter with Mariana's unstable boyfriend. He and Nick traded punches when Jesus thought his twin was in trouble.

Mariana kept on seeing Nick even though he was on house arrest for holding hostage a bunch of high schoolers. He went crazy when he saw her kissing Mat (Jordan Rodrigues). Mariana had no way of knowing that Nick was capable of violence. To cope with the backlash of what happened, she started to take Jesus' ADHD medicine. Mariana then began to have hallucinations. This led to the ugly fight between Nick and Jesus, where the latter was knocked out.

Because Jesus is prone to seizures, Stef (Teri Polo) wants to make sure that he is okay. As per the promo, she is with him in the ambulance while the paramedic checks on Jesus. Not long after, Jesus will have a seizure and his condition will take a turn for the worse. It has been recently teased that Jesus will suffer from further trauma to his brain. Mariana will be guilt-stricken with what will happen to her brother. If she still loves Nick, she must as well give up on him after this.

There is no way Stef and Lena (Sherri Saum) will allow their daughter to be with the person who caused them so much pain. Even if Jesus miraculously lives, the problems that Nick has brought to the Fosters will not be forgotten. Mariana should stop feeling sorry for him and move on. Nick needs help, but it is not the kind of assistance that she could give. She must also stop popping pills and bravely face her problems.

"The Fosters" season 4B will return on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.