'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers: Cole Returns, Finds Out About Callie's Relationship with a Transgender

Tomorrow night's episode 4 of "The Fosters" season 5 will feature Callie coming face-to-face with another transgender in her life apart from Aaron: Cole

This week's episode of "The Fosters" season 5 will feature the return of a transgender character who, once upon a time, was also a part of Callie's (Maia Mitchell) life: Cole (Tom Phelan).

The last time Cole was featured in "The Fosters" was in 2015, and after two years of absence from the popular TV series, the transgender character is lending his presence once more in tomorrow night's episode 4 of "The Fosters" season 5. According to spoiler reports, when Cole returns, he will assume that Callie is still in a relationship with AJ (Tom Williamson). However, when he finds out that Callie is currently in a relationship with the transgender Aaron (Elliot Fletcher), he will be surprised.

To the uninitiated, Cole professed his love for Callie in the past. As Callie did not reciprocate his love, he thought all the while that it had something to do with him being a transgender. However, as seen in the teaser for tomorrow night's episode of the Freeform drama series, Cole will finally learn the truth that his sexual orientation was never an issue for Callie.

"I told you that wasn't," Callie is heard telling Cole in the teaser, to which the latter replied, "I guess I didn't totally believe you. It was easier than thinking it was me who was the problem."

Some opine that, while the conversation between Cole and Callie is awkward to a certain extent, it may lead to the healing of his past wounds as he learns that there is really nothing to be upset about, especially with who he is. As Cole also reveals that he is currently dating someone and is happy, some can only hope that tomorrow night's episode will be just the beginning of more Cole and Callie interactions for the rest of "The Fosters" season 5.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs over Freeform on Tuesday evenings at 8/7 C.