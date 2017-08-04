'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers: Brandon and Grace to Fight Over Cortney

Facebook/TheFostersTV Cortney will continue to bug Brandon in the next episode of "The Fosters."

Brandon's (David Lambert) ex-girlfriend, Cortney (Denyse Tontz), will continue to put pressure on his relationship with Grace (Meg DeLacy) in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Telling," the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that Cortney will inevitably cause problems between Brandon and Grace. She popped up last episode and seemed intent on convincing him to return to her. Cortney was a mess and kept on urging him to reconsider their relationship. After Brandon left, she and her son had no one to depend on. And considering that he is currently happy with the way things are going with Grace, some say it is a little inconsiderate of Cortney to ask Brandon for help,

Grace will likely feel threatened by Cortney's presence. After all, this was the girl who caused Brandon to leave his family's home. It is also possible that Cortney will make Grace feel that Brandon still loves her and that she (Grace) is just a rebound. Brandon will have to clear things up real quick or else Grace will start thinking that Cortney's insinuations are correct.

Meanwhile, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) are also tiptoeing around each other following the fiasco last episode. In her haste to please him, Callie forgot to ask her transgender boyfriend if he was ready to take the next step with her. Aaron felt that they were rushing things. At first, Callie could not understand his reasons, but they eventually understood each other's point after a serious talk.

Mitchell said in a recent interview with TV Guide that the couple has a long way to go when it comes to loving each other.

"Callie and Aaron's relationship is very rich in this season. You see them developing a really close bond. ... He's a very steady figure for her. Their relationship is gorgeous and progressive. It becomes quite vulnerable. They have to explore where they're going sexually and you'll see that develop as well, in a really safe, vulnerable way. You're going to see a lot more of Aaron this season," Mitchell said.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.