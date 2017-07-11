'The Fosters' Season 5 News: Maia Mitchell Shares Callie's Journey Next Season

Facebook/TheFostersTV "The Fosters" season 5 to see Callie explore her artistic side

Maia Mitchell revealed what fans should look forward to when Callie returns for "The Fosters" season 5.

In an interview with Just Jared Jr., the actress revealed that the upcoming season of Freeform's family drama will feature a major crossroad in her character's life.

"The situation that plays out in our premiere episode is a huge wake-up call for Callie that she can't keep making these dangerous, impulsive decisions and it really informs her choices moving forward," Mitchell stated in the interview.

The actress also revealed that fans of the series will learn that Callie will be making a lot of efforts to be more grounded, and will divert all her time and energy in exploring her artistic side.

However, Mitchell also revealed that the Fosters' mothers Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) will face a lot in the upcoming season since the rest of their other children will be met with different types of troubles.

In the interview, Mitchell also revealed that she is very passionate about the issue of sex trafficking that will be featured on the show's upcoming season premiere. According to the actress, she and her brother are aware about the issue since their parents exposed them to it while growing up.

"What is particularly shocking is that the numbers are growing. Human trafficking grew 35 percent in 2017, and that's in the United States alone so it's a growing issue and one that is not often in the spotlight," the actress stated. "I'm really glad our writers took the opportunity to shine a light to this issue."

Meanwhile, executive producer Joanna Johnson previously revealed to TV Guide that Callie's brothers, Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Brandon (David Lambert), will still struggle with their trust issues with each other.

"They're going to go through a journey with each other of trying to regain trust," the executive producer stated. "Again, part of Jesus' TBI [traumatic brain injury] is that he doesn't see things completely logically and maybe can't really process things like someone without a brain injury."

Freeform will air the premiere episode of "The Fosters" season 5 on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT.