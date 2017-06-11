'The Fosters' Season 5 Rumors: Nia Peeples's Susan to Save Maia Mitchell's Callie?

"The Fosters" season 5 sill be ushering new faces into the series, including Nia Peeples from "Pretty Little Liars," who is suspected to help Callie (Maia Mitchell) in her tough situation.

Facebook/The Fosters"The Fosters" season 5 will be introducing new faces.

According to reports, it was no less than Peeples herself who revealed her participation in the upcoming season of the popular Freeform drama as she posted a photo of her on Twitter, showing her outside of her "The Fosters" dressing room. As the photo shows the name "Susan" plastered on the door, it is now believed that the former "Pretty Little Liars" actress breathes life into the said character.

While Peeples revealed her inclusion in the series, nothing much is known what Susan's relevance in "The Fosters" season 5 is. However, it is suspected that she may be one of the mothers of the characters, or will be instrumental in helping Callie escape from her ordeal.

To recall, the season 4 finale of "The Fosters" featured Callie facing the danger of possibly being sexually exploited as she went with Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) to discover more about the prostitution syndicate. While Stef (Teri Polo) was following her, thanks to the GPS of her phone, she accidentally got separated from her device, and there is no way for her to be tracked now. Will Peeples's Susan come to her rescue? Fans can only speculate for now.

Apart from possibly being the character who can save Callie, it is also suspected that Susan may be Stef's new co-worker in the police force. However, this will likewise remain a suspicion until the series begins airing its latest season next month.

As already announced previously, "The Fosters" season 4 will immediately pick up from the conclusion of its previous season. Based on the promo for the series' upcoming season, Brandon (David Lambert) will find a woman in his room, trying to seduce him while everybody else is dealing with their own dilemma. As for who the woman is, it is still a mystery as well, just like the relevance of Peeples's Susan in "The Fosters" season 5.

"The Fosters" returns to Freeform for its season 5 on July 11 at 8/7 p.m. C.