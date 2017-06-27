'The Fosters' Season 5 Rumors: Series to Give Brandon a Love Life Again

"The Fosters" is finally returning for its season 5 in two weeks time, and it is suspected that the upcoming season of the show will feature Brandon (David Lambert) going back to the dating scene among many other things that Freeform drama will offer in future installment offerings.

Facebook/The FostersRumors claim that Brandon may find himself in the dating game once more in "The Fosters" season 5.

After Brandon's love life lay low in the previous season of "The Fosters," rumors claim that the character may be back in the dating game once more in the upcoming season 5 of the Freeform drama. According to reports, if the promo teaser for the next season offering of the series is to be the basis, it can be said that Brandon may find himself entertaining girls once more.

As seen in the promo teaser in reference, Brandon is treated to a surprise when he finds an almost naked woman in the room he shares with his brother, Jesus (Noah Centineo). As the face of the woman is not shown in the promo, there have been several speculations on who she can possibly be. However, among the many possibilities on the identity of the woman, the most popular theory is she could be the music therapy teacher that Brandon met in the previous season.

While it is obvious that the woman featured in the said scene is not Callie (Maia Mitchell), many fans of Brandon and her foster sister are still hoping for the two to rekindle their past romance. However, it is suspected that it is unlikely to happen, considering that Callie is currently content with her relationship with the transgender Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). Furthermore, "The Fosters" executive producer Peter Paige has said in a past interview that while the remaining episodes of "The Fosters" season 4 featured Brandon and Callie's paths crossing several times, those were meant to re-establish them as friends and nothing more.

"We love their connection and value it very much and wanted to see it again. We had missed it. Their storylines have been so divergent that we felt like it was time to make sure they crossed a little bit more," Paige told TV Line back in April.

"The Fosters" season 5 premieres on July 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.