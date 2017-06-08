'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Brandon Deals with Woman Troubles

Brandon's (David Lambert) storyline is about to become interesting once again in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTVBrandon is back in the game in the next season of "The Fosters."

The last installment was relatively tame for the eldest of the Foster children. Brandon returned to his parents' house and stayed out of trouble. That will soon change, though, as the new promo released showed him being pursued by a determined young woman.

As shown on Entertainment Weekly, it is possible Brandon will dive back into the dating scene courtesy of a half-naked brunette waiting on his bed. The long-legged lass' face was not shown in the trailer, so whether she is the sexy music therapist from last season remains to be seen.

Executive producer Peter Paige previously spoke about Brandon's future on the show. According to him, the character needed some time off to reflect on his life choices. Brandon got into trouble when he was caught taking a college entrance exam on behalf of someone else. He needed the money to pay for the bills when he was still living his ex-girlfriend. She had a child and he was the one paying for their food and accommodations. It was a tough time for Brandon and he refused to listen to Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef's (Teri Polo) pleas to come back home.

"Last season in the finale, Brandon had the moment of crisis, the moment of looking at his choices and having to decide what kind of person he intends to be, and this season has been that a little for him. He's been a little retreated, he's been a little bit pulled into his shell trying to figure out how to navigate the choices he's made. That feels very true and very real, and season 5 is sort of about him poking his neck out of his shell again," Paige told EW in a separate report.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.