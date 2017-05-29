'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Brandon to Be Seduced

The previous season of "The Fosters" season 4 ended in chaos with almost each of the characters dealing with their respective dilemmas and/or issues. However, based on the recent promotional video of the upcoming season 5 of "The Fosters," Brandon (David Lambert) will be dealing with a different kind of demon.

Facebook/The FostersA recent promotional image for "The Fosters" season 5 shows Brandon being seduced by an unidentified woman.

The season 4 finale of "The Fosters" had Callie (Maia Mitchell) in the hands of a pimp. While Stef (Teri Polo) is bent on following Callie, the latter was separated from her phone. On the other hand, Jesus (Noah Centineo) found out that Emma (Amanda Leighton) had an abortion, while Lena (Sherri Saum) is facing the possibility of losing her job as Anchor Beach Charter School is on the verge of becoming a private institution.

According to reports, the upcoming season 5 of the Freeform drama will immediately pick up from where its previous season concluded. While it remains unclear as to what will happen to the aforementioned characters, a promotional video of "The Fosters" season 5 shows that Brandon will also be facing a possibly tough situation, depending on how he would act on which: a woman trying to seduce him.

As seen in the said promotional video, Brandon is inside the room he and Jesus share. On the bed, an unidentified brunette woman garbed only in her pair of undergarments seems to be seducing Brandon. While the face of the woman is not shown, Entertainment Weekly suspects she can be the music therapy teacher of Cortney (Denyse Tontz).

Meanwhile, apart from Brandon finding himself being seduced by whoever the woman is, it is also suspected that the tension between him and Jesus will escalate in "The Fosters" season 5. In fact, it is said that the conflict between the two will not be resolved in the most realistic way, even if the show eventually works on patching up the two characters.

Who is the woman trying to seduce Brandon? Will Brandon allow himself to give in? Will he and Jesus eventually settle their differences?

Find out when "The Fosters" season 5 premieres on July 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.