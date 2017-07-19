'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Callie Angers Stef with Legal Mess

Facebook/TheFostersTV A promotional image for "The Fosters" on Freeform.

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 2 titled "Exterminate Her" gave the viewers a whole lot of drama.

The episode centered on Callie (Maia Mitchell) as she finally starts to take control of her life, after spending many years living under the rules of her adoptive parents, Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef (Teri Polo).

However, being involved in some legal cases, Callie continued to be the cause of frustration for Stef.

Freeform has released a sneak peek of the episode before it aired, and it shows a car scene where Callie is asking her adoptive parents if she has to testify against Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson). Stef tells her that it is likely since investigators found her mobile phone in Diamond's bag. The conversation heats up every second and ends up with Stef getting out of the car, slamming the door.

Following the previous mishaps Callie has caused, she is also said to start taking art classes at a local college. Viewers will have to watch the episode to find out what Callie decides on doing about the legal mess she has put herself in.

According to International Business Times, Jesus (Noah Centineo) also told his family that he will no longer be finishing high school. He also started avoiding Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and his brother, Brandon (David Lambert), for different reasons.

It can be recalled that in the premiere episode of season 5, Jesus trashed Brandon's room because he thought that his brother was having an affair with his girlfriend, Emma (Amanda Leighton).

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with TV Line, executive producer Peter Paige was asked if the show is going to be tackling heavy issues this season as they had storylines involving LGBT sex education and sex trafficking last year.

"There always is for us. At this moment in time in this country, it's just too important," he said.

"For example, the whole struggle with Anchor Beach and Anchor Beach Academy is, for us, a bit of a microcosm for what's happening with our government today, this notion that only the wealthy deserve access to education or social services. And we're in San Diego, so it means talking about immigration, which we do, particularly toward the back half of this season, in some really interesting ways," he added.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.