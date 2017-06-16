'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Can Stef Get to Callie on Time?

Things are not looking good for Callie (Maia Mitchell) and her mother Stef (Teri Polo), based on the trailer of "The Fosters" season 5.

In the sneak peek of the show's summer premiere titled "Resist," Callie's life is on the line after deciding to take the place of a girl involved in a sex trafficking ring.

But Stef will not let anything bad happen to her daughter, which is why she is seen in a hurried car chase to be able to get to Callie before Russell (J.J. Soria) could harm her. However, it seems like the police officer might be chasing her daughter in the wrong direction.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly in April, executive producer Peter Paige revealed that Callie's decision in the season 4 finale will have a repercussion in the premiere episode of the upcoming season.

"The situation that Callie gets herself in in the finale becomes a real watershed moment for her and is really life-changing and forces her to look at her life in a way that she just has never quite done, the executive producer stated. That sets up her journey for all of season 5."

Toward the end of the trailer, someone can be heard yelling "Don't shoot!" as Callie and another girl are seen running for their lives. Could this mean that Stef was not able to make it on time to save her daughter?

Meanwhile, the trailer also reveals that the students of Anchor Beach High School are determined to stop the planned privatization of their school. The protesting group, including Callie's sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), started being aggressive as they try to lock some of the school's staff inside one of the campus buildings. However, Mariana's other mother Lena (Sherri Saum) is also part of the group locked inside.

Freeform will air the premiere episode of "The Fosters" season 5 on July 11, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EDT.