'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Courtney Complicates Things Between Brandon and Grace

"The Fosters" continues to bring moments from the atypical family as season 5 resumes on Thursday, Aug. 8. This time, the Fosters kids are just trying to have a great time when the party gets interrupted by the cops showing up. Did they get themselves into trouble once again?

Freeform has the summary, plus a sneak preview for the upcoming episode of "The Fosters" that will be airing this week. The drama series returns on Tuesday with their fifth episode called "Telling," and judging from the preview shots just released, the episode will be mostly about the Roller Derby party that the Foster kids will find themselves in.

A sneak peek trailer shows Ximena Sinfuego (Lisseth Chavez) talking to Callie (Maia Mitchell). She and Callie have their art classes together and Ximena also happens to be on the Roller Derby team. She catches up with Callie to tell her that it's just $10 to get in and have a great time with their party.

While the Foster kids are over at the party, however, the cops show up, just as Callie seems to be trying to stay out of trouble, too. Things get complicated from that point on. How will the siblings handle the situation? Fans can find out when "The Fosters" resume on FreeForm.

Meanwhile, Lena (Sherri Saum) has been seeing Stef (Teri Polo) less and less these days. While the latter becomes very preoccupied with an ongoing case, Lena starts worrying that Stef's work has been eating up her time, more than usual.

On the other hand, Courtney Strathmore (Denyse Tontz) is back in the scene, and her dependence on Brandon (David Lambert) is already backfiring on his current relationship with Grace (Meg DeLacy).

The couple finds their relationship on shaky ground after Grace found out that Brandon has been helping his ex-girlfriend with her custody battle. Should Brandon continue to intervene with Courtney and her ex-husband?

The video below shows a brief peek at "Telling," the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 airing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. EDT on FreeForm.