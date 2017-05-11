'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Jude Worries About Sister Callie

Jude (Hayden Byerly) is worried about the safety of his sister Callie (Maia Mitchell) in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

Facebook/TheFostersTVJude roots for his sister in the next season of "The Fosters."

During last season's finale, Callie found herself in the company of a pimp. Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) knew the young woman was trapped and she has no intention of letting her go. It was Callie's fault why she was in a risky situation. She tried to save other teenagers from Diamond and was too late to realize the danger she brought to herself.

Executive producer Peter Paige talked to Entertainment Weekly about Jude's possible reaction to Callie's disappearance. Although the teen will worry, he still believes that his sister is smart enough to stay alive.

"At a certain point, you've gotta stop going to the hardware store looking for milk. He knows who his sister is. And he's got his own fish to fry, quite frankly. By the end of the premiere, Jude has his own fish to fry," the EP said.

He adds: "But he does, in fact, put himself engaged in a difficult pursuit. ... There's also some Jude-Noah stuff, the continued development of their relationship."

It looks like Jude will be busy with his own set of problems. The boy has been nothing but inquisitive in the last season. He continues to explore his sexuality with his boyfriend, Noah (Kalama Epstein). Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) trust him to a point, but Jude has always walked the fine line between what is proper and what is not.

Jude, of course, is not the only Foster to deal with romantic relationships. Spoilers report that Callie, once she escapes from Diamond, will continue to see Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). There is also the possibility that she will consider reuniting with AJ (Tom Williamson).

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.