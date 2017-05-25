'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Lena Looks for A New Job

Lena (Sherri Saum) will likely lose her job at the Anchor Beach Charter School in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

According to Entertainment Weekly, one of the storylines to look forward to in the new installment is how Lena will deal with the possibility that she will be out of work. Since the school she is handling is about to go private, she may end up getting axed. This means she needs to find a new job the soonest time possible. Stef's (Teri Polo) salary will not be enough to feed all of their children. It looks like the Foster couple's mettle will once again be tested, more so with most of their children in trouble.

As seen in the promo, Callie (Maia Mitchell) is still in the hands of a pimp. A scene shows her desperately running away from her captors. Meanwhile, Jude (Hayden Byerly) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) are shown getting involved in a tension-filled rally. As for Brandon (David Lambert), viewers get a glimpse of a half-naked brunette waiting for him at home. Whoever the lady is, she looks determined to seduce the Foster boy. Based from his expression, she will not have to try that hard.

In a previous interview, executive producer Peter Paige talked about their plans for Brandon. According to him, the next season will see the character getting back on his feet after taking the back seat last time.

"Last season in the finale, Brandon had the moment of crisis, the moment of looking at his choices and having to decide what kind of person he intends to be, and this season has been that a little for him. He's been a little retreated, he's been a little bit pulled into his shell trying to figure out how to navigate the choices he's made. That feels very true and very real, and season 5 is sort of about him poking his neck out of his shell again," Paige said.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.