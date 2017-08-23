'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: More Secrets Threaten to Hurt Mike and Ana's Engagement Party

Facebook/TheFostersTV "The Fosters" season 5 to see troubles and secrets unfold

Trouble is brewing at the Foster Adams household on the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5.

According to the synopsis of the episode called "Engaged," Brandon Foster (David Lambert) will host an engagement party for his father Mike (Danny Nucci) and his new fiancée Ana Gutierrez (Alexandra Barreto) at their home. But things will not turn according to plan as a series of secrets begin to unfold.

The episode will also feature Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jude's (Hayden Byerly) drive to convince their schoolmates to help them fight against the privatization of their school. But it seems like they are not the only ones in the family who will have to fight for something that they believe in.

Based on the sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Callie (Maia Mitchell) will join a street protest against homophobia. But it seems like those who oppose the presence of homosexuals in the U.S. will try to drive them away. However, Callie is willing to stand up for the rights of the gay people, particularly for her transgender boyfriend Aaron Baker (Elliot Fletcher).

In the previous installment of "The Fosters" season 5, Callie and Aaron decided to take their relationship to another level when they decided to be intimate together. This is the first time that a teenage female and transgender male relationship had been tackled on TV.

Fletcher talked about the latest development in his character's relationship in an interview with TV Guide, saying that he would like to think that those who are watching the show will realize that those kind of relationships can also be loving and romantic just like any normal relationships are.

"In a lot of ways trans people are fetishized or thought of in a weird sexual deviant kind of way. That's kind of weird and not the case," Fletcher stated in the interview. "This episode does [a really good job] of showing just how normal and loving this relationship is and it doesn't matter that Callie is cisgender and Aaron is transgender."

The next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 is slated to air on Freeform on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT.