'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers, Plot News: Callie and Aaron Go on a Date While Jude and Noah Face a Relationship Hurdle

Relationships will be tested on the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5.

In the sneak peek of the episode called "Contact," Jude (Hayden Byerly) is seen hanging out with Noah (Kalama Epstein) in his room. But the two want to do different things, since Jude is planning to play video games, while Noah wants to do something else. Noah is also heard threatening Jude in the trailer, saying that if he continues playing video games, he will smoke weed once again.

But Jude will not only deal with his relationship with Noah in the upcoming episode. According to the synopsis, Jude will work with his sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) on their underground school paper.

On the other hand, Callie (Maia Mitchell) will look forward to her upcoming date with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). Mariana will notice that her sister is doing everything to look good for the upcoming event. "Guess you are really pulling all the stops for your big date with Aaron," Mariana says in the trailer.

This is not a surprise, since this will be Callie's next chance of finding happiness after her failed relationship with AJ (Tom Williamson) and her forbidden affair with her adoptive brother Brandon (David Lambert).

Meanwhile, both Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef (Teri Polo) will get more concerned about Jesus' (Noah Centineo) troubled behavior.

In the trailer, Lena admits that she is very worried about his temper especially after Jesus decided to barge into Brandon's room and destroyed everything in sight. This made the Foster mothers question themselves if Jesus should still live with them, especially since he is becoming a danger to himself and to the rest of the family.

Another synopsis also claims that the Fosters will host a family dinner party for their new neighbors in the upcoming episode.

Freeform will air the next episode of "The Foster" season 5 on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 p.m. EDT.