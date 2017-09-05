'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: The Teens Organize Their Own Prom in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/TheFostersTV) Promo image for "The Fosters" season 5.

It's finally prom night on the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5.

Titled "Prom," tonight's episode will see the teens enjoy a prom they have organized for themselves after Drew (Jared Ward) cancelled the school event. Brandon (David Lambert) will have a candid conversation with Grace's (Meg DeLacy) mother, while Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) will be forced to make a huge decision. The romantic prom might not end well, as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are also heading to the venue.

Spoiler reports note that one of the highlights in this episode is Ximena dealing with ICE. It is something that she has been worried about since the beginning of the season, which means things might not end well for her in the summer finale.

Prom is considered as a rite of passage for most programs that feature characters who are in high school. Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Joanna Johnson explained why tonight's prom episode will be unforgettable for fans.

"This prom is a prom that wasn't supposed to happen," said the EP. "It's kind of a rebel prom, which the kids decided to put on themselves after it was cancelled by Drew. It's being done in the derby warehouse, so it involves the melding of those worlds. We have unique characters on our show and unique couples. That differentiates it in some ways," she continued.

In addition, Johnson teased that Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will go to the prom with Logan (Christopher Meyer) and his girlfriend Olivia (Stephanie Ray) as her dates. She is interested in Logan but she does not want Olivia to find out about her true feelings. Mariana will try to keep Olivia from discovering what she is really up to. However, her effort "ends in somewhat of a disaster," according to Johnson.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.