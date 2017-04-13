'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: What Is Next for Callie?

Callie's (Maia Mitchell) future remains a mystery in the upcoming season of "The Fosters."

Last installment's finale ended with a cliffhanger, where Callie found herself in the hands of a pimp. She saved another girl from being detained by Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson), and now, she has to pay the price. There was no way her parents could track her down. Fans of the series will have to wait for about three months to learn what is next for Callie since the next season will air on July.

Executive producer Peter Paige talked about Callie's predicament in a recent interview. According to him, Mitchell's character is in a dark place. However, Paige assured fans that they would not go as far as to kill Callie or make her one of the victims of human trafficking. Instead, they would like to focus on how decisions could make or break a person. Callie will soon come to regret her hasty action, as she finds herself in a situation she has never dreamed of.

"One of the reasons we waded into human trafficking is just how real it is and how little it's talked about. Some extraordinary percentage of foster kids end up doing sex work. They get preyed upon and exploited so easily. It's something that we felt this obligation to explore on the show. Callie wouldn't be the first smart girl who found herself there," the EP told TVLine.

Meanwhile, Paige said that although Troy (Levi Fiehler) has already admitted to murdering his grandmother, the trial will still continue. Callie has no way of knowing that Mrs. Johnson's killer has already confessed, though. Once she eventually escapes the pimp, she will likely face another traumatic experience with the law. Her father, Robert (Kerr Smith), has done everything he can for her, but he has already reached his limits.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.