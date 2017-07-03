'The Fosters' Season 5: The Adams-Foster Clan is All-Grown Up in New Family Portrait

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5

Freeform has unveiled the new family portrait for "The Fosters" season 5.

In a photo obtained by TV Guide, members of the Adams-Foster family are all smiles as they pose for their latest family portrait. Fans will definitely notice how much all of them have changed since the last season. Stef (Teri Polo) appeared to be wearing a high-fashion dress, while Jude (Hayden Byerly) looks like he has grown taller than before.

Season 4 officially starts next week and the story is expected to pick up right where it left off in the last season's finale. The said episode saw Callie (Maia Mitchell) trapped inside a hotel room with Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) and her pimp. Stef was trying to rescue her but went in the opposite direction because she was following the cell signal from Callie's phone.

Back in Anchor Beach, Lena (Sherri Saum) feared she might lose her job as Marianna (Cierra Ramirez) continued her protest. Tensions rose as Marianna urged her fellow students to join her call to stop the administration from turning Anchor Beach into a private school.

Official details about the season 5 plot remain under wraps. However, it was confirmed last month that "Pretty Little Liars" star Nia Peeples will join the series. Famously known for playing Emily's mother in the teen mystery drama, Peeples has been tapped to play Susan in "The Fosters" season 5. The actress announced her casting on Twitter, but she did not reveal anything about her new character.

While further information about her role has yet to be revealed, Cartermatt speculates she might play as one character's mother again. It is also likely that she will find a way to help Callie since the troubled teen needs all the support she could get given her situation.

"The Fosters" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.