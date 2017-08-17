'The Frozen North' Tips: Best Way to Start the Journey to 'Conan Exiles' New Area Is to Begin at Level 20

Facebook/Conan Exiles The free expansion pack for "Conan Exiles," "The Frozen North," requires players to dress properly so that they can survive the harsh weather condition.

The expansion pack for "Conan Exiles," titled "Frozen North," has finally arrived, and it has been revealed that the best way for a player to reach the Frozen North is for him to be properly leveled up and equipped with the right weapons.

According to reports, while there are many routes in the "Conan Exile" desert to reach the Frozen North, a player must make sure that he has reached a certain level in the game and has the right equipment pieces before starting his journey. Although there is no level requirement to enter the Frozen North, gaming pundits suggest that the best time for a player to start his journey to the said place is when he has already reached Level 20 in the game.

It has been learned that by starting the journey to Frozen North at the Level 20 of the game, a player already knows how to craft iron weapons and tools along with the new fur armor and insulated wood structures that he will be needing. After all, it is said that a player will need a lot of things once he reaches the entry to Frozen North, and many of those things are related to keeping him warm.

Apart from starting the journey at Level 20, players are also advised to take the eastern side of the map to the Frozen North as the player goes along the sea. Apart from this route featuring less difficult creatures, it also comes with a simple climbing spot just north of the game's "Pirate Ship." However, players are advised to be wary of an NPC camp near the cliff ledge that can be sneaked upon or must fight to make their way through before finally reaching the starting area of the Frozen North.

"Frozen North" is a free expansion pack for "Conan Exiles" and features harsh weather conditions. Hence, players are required to dress for the environments while campfires, torches, and drinks also help them survive the harsh weather conditions.