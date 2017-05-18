'The Gifted' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Official Trailer Reveals Which Mutants Will Appear on the Show

The first official trailer of "The Gifted" has been released, revealing several mutants from the "X-Men" comic series that will be appearing on the show.

Fox has ordered its first new series for the season, which is "The Gifted," directed by Bryan Singer and written by Matt Nix, reports reveal.

"The Gifted" follows the story of the Strucker family whose lives will change forever after learning that they have mutants in the family.

Father Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) works for a government department that specializes in capturing mutant no good-doers. After his wife, Caitlin (Amy Acker), discovers that their children — Andy (Percy Hynes White) and Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) — have mutant abilities, she decides to separate from her husband and run from the government that has now targeted them.

However, it appears that Reed will choose his family over his career, as he is seen running away with his family in the recently launched official trailer of "The Gifted."

The trailer, which has already garnered more than 31 million views, also reveals which mutants from the "X-Men" comic series will be appearing on "The Gifted."

Sources reveal that the comic series mutants that can be spotted from the official trailer are Blink, Thunderbird, Eclipse, and Polaris.

Blink a.k.a. Clarice Fong (portrayed by Jamie Chung) has mutant abilities of teleporting objects and humans through great distances. After mastering her powers, she eventually learns how to transport energy and turn them into her own attacks or direct them away.

Thunderbird who goes by the name John Proudstar (portrayed by Blair Redford) is an Apache mutant who is known for hissuperhuman strength and stamina. He also has an advanced endurance, muscular built, and enhanced skin.

Eclipse, a.k.a. Marcos Diaz (portrayed by Sean Teale), actually carries the name Roberto da Costa in the comic series. Eclipse's powers involve absorbing and channeling solar radiation that gives him super strength, endurance, durability, and heat resistance. He also has the ability to create solar or plasma bursts.

Lastly, Polaris or Lorna Dane (played by Emma Dumont) has abilities that involve magnetism. In the comic series, Polaris is actually the offspring of the villainous Magneto. However, it is not yet clear whether "The Gifted" will be tapping into her character's origin.

"The Gifted" is slated to premiere this year on FOX.