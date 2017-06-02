'The Gifted' Season 1 Air Date, Teaser, Cast News: Feared, Hunted Mutants Highlighted in New Trailer for 'X-Men' Spin-off

Fox has unleashed another teaser for "The Gifted" season 1. The television drama about "X-Men" mutants will debut on the network in the fall.

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOXFox's new series about "X-Men" mutants, dubbed "The Gifted," will air on Mondays.

The new teaser highlights how the mutants are feared for their super powers and hunted down for they pose a threat. In "The Gifted," mutants are not revered as superheroes since the ones in control in a hostile government want them arrested, killed and disposed of.

Central to the story of "The Gifted" are the Strucker parents Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Kate (Amy Acker) who discovered that their kids have mutant powers during an incident in their school. To protect Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White), their mom and dad decide to have their family leave everything behind.

While on the run, the Struckers seek refuge from an underground cell of mutants who have been evading government authorities for years. Meanwhile, the government's Sentinel Services headed by Agent Jace Turner (Coby Bell) have been unrelenting in their hunt for mutants. But just what kind of powers do the kids possess and why should they be feared and hunted? Watch the new teaser to "The Gifted" season 1 below to get some ideas.

Fox confirmed its interest in "The Gifted" for television back in July 2016. Variety learned the network wanted to develop a Marvel property and went with this "X-Men" spin-off as its first television venture with the comic book empire.

Bryan Singer, who directed several "X-Men" films, agreed to helm the pilot episode for "The Gifted" and production began in January 2017. It is believed that the series will not tie up with the cinematic universe. The show will be independent from the stories and timelines that the films have presented or will still present in future "X-Men" films.

"The Gifted" season 1 teasers received mixed reactions from the public. It's too early to determine how the show will do in the ratings game. Viewers will have to tune in when the show debuts. Fox has not yet announced the premiere date but its time schedule has been set for Mondays at 9 p.m.